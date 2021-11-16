Advertisement

Cavaliers Lose Key Player With Injury

Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) dunks the ball against the Boston Celtics in the second...
Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) dunks the ball against the Boston Celtics in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 91-89. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
-CLEVELAND (AP) - Cavaliers rookie forward Evan Mobley could be sidelined for a month with a sprained right elbow suffered Monday night in a loss to Boston. The No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft got hurt when his arm got tied up while battling Celtics center Enes Kanter. Mobley’s loss is a blow to the Cavs as he’s helped them get off to a surprisingly strong start at 9-6.

