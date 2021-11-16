Cavaliers Lose Key Player With Injury

-CLEVELAND (AP) - Cavaliers rookie forward Evan Mobley could be sidelined for a month with a sprained right elbow suffered Monday night in a loss to Boston. The No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft got hurt when his arm got tied up while battling Celtics center Enes Kanter. Mobley’s loss is a blow to the Cavs as he’s helped them get off to a surprisingly strong start at 9-6.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.