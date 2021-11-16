Advertisement

Blue Jays Extend Berrios Contract

Minnesota Twins pitcher Jose Berrios throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in the third inning...
Minnesota Twins pitcher Jose Berrios throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
-TORONTO (AP) - A person familiar with the matter tells The Associated Press that the Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with pitcher José Berríos on a seven-year, $131 million deal pending a physical. The Blue Jays acquired the 27-year-old right-hander at the July trade deadline from the Minnesota Twins. He was due to become a free agent after the 2022 season.

