Blue Jays Extend Berrios Contract

-TORONTO (AP) - A person familiar with the matter tells The Associated Press that the Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with pitcher José Berríos on a seven-year, $131 million deal pending a physical. The Blue Jays acquired the 27-year-old right-hander at the July trade deadline from the Minnesota Twins. He was due to become a free agent after the 2022 season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.