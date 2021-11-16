Bielema Has Covid

-CHAMPAIGN, Illinois (AP) - Illinois football coach Bret Bielema has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his team’s game at No. 18 Iowa on Saturday. Bielema said he was tested for the coronavirus Monday night after developing mild symptoms during the day. He said he is vaccinated and received a booster shot last week.

