WATCH: MSU’s Tucker reflects on win over Terps, looks ahead to Ohio State

The updated College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State defeated the Maryland Terrapins 40-21 on Saturday, leading the Spartans to move to #7 in the AP Poll and #8 in the USA TODAY/AFCA Coaches Poll. They will now head to Columbus on Nov. 20 to face the Buckeyes in a game that has a shot at the Big Ten championship title on the line.

On the ice, Coach Danton Cole and the Spartans swept Ferris State with a 2-0 win at Munn on Thursday and a 4-3 win in Big Rapids on Saturday. They host Wisconsin on Friday for the Student Athlete Food Drive and on Saturday for the annual Teddy Bear Toss.

