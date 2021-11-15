Advertisement

Two dead from suspected overdoses in same house, days apart

Police say the home was a hub of drug activity for much of the summer.
Police say the home was a hub of drug activity for much of the summer
Police say the home was a hub of drug activity for much of the summer(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead from suspected overdoses, just days apart in the same Mount Pleasant house.

The most recent was 63-year-old John Smith. He was renting the house and was found dead by his landlord last week.

Justin Gay was also found dead at the same house on Nov. 6.

Police say the home was a hub of drug activity for much of the summer.

It was then raided by officers in September. That is when Smith was arrested and charged with the delivery of methamphetamine and operating a drug house.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Methamphetamine , Photo Credit: DEA, Photo Date: Undated
2 people die from drugs just days apart at same house
Four people are dead following a plane crash on Beaver Island Saturday afternoon.
Four dead following plane crash on Beaver Island
The four people who died in a plane crash on Michigan’s Beaver Island included a real estate...
Authorities begin identifying Michigan plane crash victims
Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
Distress grows as MSU visitor remains missing 2 weeks later
Deer hunters might find it easier to bag a buck than to have the meat processed in some areas...
It could be tricky to get a deer processed in some areas

Latest News

Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was taken into custody Monday.
Trump ally Bannon taken into custody on contempt charges
Sen. Tom Barrett is a Republican from Charlotte.
Sen. Tom Barrett announces U.S. House campaign
Children playing with toys.
Free or low-cost childcare expanded to 105,000 more kids and working families
Firearm deer season opens
Firearm deer season opens in MI