Two dead from suspected overdoses in same house, days apart

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead from suspected overdoses, just days apart in the same Mount Pleasant house.

The most recent was 63-year-old John Smith. He was renting the house and was found dead by his landlord last week.

Justin Gay was also found dead at the same house on Nov. 6.

Police say the home was a hub of drug activity for much of the summer.

It was then raided by officers in September. That is when Smith was arrested and charged with the delivery of methamphetamine and operating a drug house.

