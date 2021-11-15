Advertisement

Tigers Sign Free Agent Pitcher

Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against...
Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
-DETROIT (AP) - A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a $77 million, five-year contract. The agreement is subject to a successful physical, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity. Rodríguez was 13-and-8 with a 4.74 ERA in 31 starts and one relief appearance for the Boston Red Sox this year. The 28-year-old Rodríguez was 1-and-1 in three postseason starts.

