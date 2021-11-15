Advertisement

Teen, young boy kidnapped in Kentucky may be in Michigan

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A teen girl and a young boy who were kidnapped separately in Kentucky and Tennessee are now believed to be heading to northern Michigan.

Michigan State Police said Amber Clare, 16, and Noah Clare, 3, were reported missing on Nov. 7.

Authorities said a family member, Jacob Clare, abducted the two. It is believed the trio could possibly be on their way to or in northern Michigan near Harbor Springs.

According to investigators, Amber was kidnapped in Kentucky while Noah was kidnapped in Tennessee.

The Gallatin Police Department in Gallatin, TN, says Jacob, 32, left sometime late on Nov. 5 or in the early morning of Nov. 6 with Amber to drop off his son, Noah with family but never showed up.

Gallatin is about 30 miles northeast of Nashville.

Jacob Clare is believed to be driving a silver Subaru Outback with Tennessee registration plates, a photo of which can be seen below.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts or has seen him, or the children are asked to call 911.

Jacob Clare is believed to be driving a silver Subaru Outback with Tennessee registration plates.
Jacob Clare is believed to be driving a silver Subaru Outback with Tennessee registration plates.(Michigan State Police)

