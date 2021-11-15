Advertisement

Suspect arraigned in Delhi Township shooting

(Jace Harper)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said that on Nov. 10, Mitchell Ryan Ramirez was arrested in connection with a Delhi Township shooting that took place on Oct. 28. He is a 26-year-old man from Grand Ledge. The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has not elaborated on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

On Nov. 12, he was arraigned in 55th District Court on multiple felony charges including Assault with Intent to Commit Great Bodily Harm.

His bond was set at $150,000. Ramirez will also be facing additional charges because he was found to be in possession of both a handgun and narcotics at the time of his arrest.

