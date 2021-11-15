Sen. Tom Barrett announces U.S. House campaign

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State Sen. Tom Barrett announced he will run for Congress in 2022. The conservative Republican from Charlotte will face off against U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, who is expected to run for reelection.

Slotkin and Barrett will both campaign for the Lansing-based district that is being drafted by the state’s new redistricting commission.

Barrett, 40, has been vocal against President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements, especially for military members. Barrett said he is leaving the Army after 21 years of service to run for office.

He made his announcement Monday morning with a video on his Facebook page, saying “my next deployment is Washington, D.C.”

In the announcement, Barrett focused on federal vaccine policies, stating every soldier and every American should have the “freedom to make that choice for themselves.”

While district lines for the next ten years are still being finalized by the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, the panel’s plans feature a Lansing-based congressional district.

Slotkin has been preparing to run in the Lansing area district. She currently represents Lansing in the U.S. House but does not live in the district being crafted by the redistricting commission.

Barrett’s video announcement is below:

This is a major announcement, and one of the most important decisions of my life. Please watch and share my video below. Posted by Tom Barrett on Monday, November 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.