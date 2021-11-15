Advertisement

Sen. Tom Barrett announces U.S. House campaign

This sets up a high-stakes race between two rising stars in Michigan politics.
Sen. Tom Barrett is a Republican from Charlotte.
Sen. Tom Barrett is a Republican from Charlotte.(source: Michigan Senate Republicans)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State Sen. Tom Barrett announced he will run for Congress in 2022. The conservative Republican from Charlotte will face off against U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, who is expected to run for reelection.

Slotkin and Barrett will both campaign for the Lansing-based district that is being drafted by the state’s new redistricting commission.

Barrett, 40, has been vocal against President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements, especially for military members. Barrett said he is leaving the Army after 21 years of service to run for office.

He made his announcement Monday morning with a video on his Facebook page, saying “my next deployment is Washington, D.C.”

In the announcement, Barrett focused on federal vaccine policies, stating every soldier and every American should have the “freedom to make that choice for themselves.”

While district lines for the next ten years are still being finalized by the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, the panel’s plans feature a Lansing-based congressional district.

Slotkin has been preparing to run in the Lansing area district. She currently represents Lansing in the U.S. House but does not live in the district being crafted by the redistricting commission.

Barrett’s video announcement is below:

This is a major announcement, and one of the most important decisions of my life. Please watch and share my video below.

Posted by Tom Barrett on Monday, November 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Methamphetamine , Photo Credit: DEA, Photo Date: Undated
2 people die from drugs just days apart at same house
Four people are dead following a plane crash on Beaver Island Saturday afternoon.
Four dead following plane crash on Beaver Island
The four people who died in a plane crash on Michigan’s Beaver Island included a real estate...
Authorities begin identifying Michigan plane crash victims
Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
Distress grows as MSU visitor remains missing 2 weeks later
Deer hunters might find it easier to bag a buck than to have the meat processed in some areas...
It could be tricky to get a deer processed in some areas

Latest News

Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was taken into custody Monday.
Trump ally Bannon taken into custody on contempt charges
Police say the home was a hub of drug activity for much of the summer
Two dead from suspected overdoses in same house, days apart
Children playing with toys.
Free or low-cost childcare expanded to 105,000 more kids and working families
Firearm deer season opens
Firearm deer season opens in MI