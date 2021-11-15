News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: DeWitt’s 45-yard touchdown pass

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week! For this one, we go back to Saturday’s Division 3 Regional Final -- DeWitt vs. Cedar Springs.

A 45-yard touchdown pass was completed in the second quarter, sending DeWitt on its way to an easy 42-14 victory.

DeWitt now has an 11-1 record and is favored to win its semi final this Saturday against St. Joseph.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.