News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: DeWitt’s 45-yard touchdown pass

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week! For this one, we go back to Saturday’s Division 3 Regional Final -- DeWitt vs. Cedar Springs.

A 45-yard touchdown pass was completed in the second quarter, sending DeWitt on its way to an easy 42-14 victory.

DeWitt now has an 11-1 record and is favored to win its semi final this Saturday against St. Joseph.

