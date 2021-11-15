Advertisement

In My View: How about them Wings?

Are they the best of the four Detroit pro teams these days?
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings may well be the best of the four Detroit pro teams these days, in my view.

They’ve missed the playoffs five straight years, but general manager Steve Yzerman has assembled a roster with some promising young talent and while the Red Wings’ record is around .500, the wins have come against some of the NHL’s best teams.

Will this be the season that the Red Wings’ playoff drought finally ends? I say there’s a chance for sure.

