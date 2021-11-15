In My View: Could the Red Wings playoff drought end?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Red Wings may well be the best of the four Detroit professional teams these days.

They’ve missed the playoffs five straight years, but general manager Steve Yzerman has assembled a roster with some promising young talent. While the Red Wings’ record is about .500, the wins have come against some of the NHL’s best teams.

Will this be the season that the Red Wings’ playoff drought finally ends? I say there’s a chance for sure.

