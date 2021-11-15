More than 70% Michiganders 16 and older vaccinated against COVID

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that Michigan has reached the state’s 70% goal of eligible residents age 16 and over receiving at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

State officials said nearly 5.7 million Michiganders have received at least one dose since COVID vaccines became available.

According to the MDHHS, unvaccinated Michiganders accounted for 93.1% of COVID cases, 90.7% of hospitalizations and 90.5% of deaths.

For more information on the COVID vaccine and where to get vaccinated, visit the state’s official COVID-19 Vaccine website here.

