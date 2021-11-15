Advertisement

More than 70% Michiganders 16 and older vaccinated against COVID

‘We also thank Michiganders who have done their part to keep their families and communities safe by getting vaccinated’
Nearly 5.7 million Michiganders have received at least one dose since COVID vaccines became...
Nearly 5.7 million Michiganders have received at least one dose since COVID vaccines became available.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that Michigan has reached the state’s 70% goal of eligible residents age 16 and over receiving at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

Related: Health leaders worried as flu season ramps up in Michigan

State officials said nearly 5.7 million Michiganders have received at least one dose since COVID vaccines became available.

According to the MDHHS, unvaccinated Michiganders accounted for 93.1% of COVID cases, 90.7% of hospitalizations and 90.5% of deaths.

Related: COVID surge pushing Michigan hospitals past capacity

For more information on the COVID vaccine and where to get vaccinated, visit the state’s official COVID-19 Vaccine website here.

