Michiganders to receive added assistance to lower the cost of groceries

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food aid benefits are receiving an extra monthly payment this month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to make groceries more affordable ahead of the holidays.

More than 1.26 million Michiganders, nearly 700,000 households, will receive additional food assistance benefits.

“My top priority every day is making life easier for Michigan families, and that is especially true as we enter the holiday season,” said Gov. Whitmer. “By delivering additional relief to Michigan families on their grocery bills, we can ease financial burdens for Michiganders, drive down costs, and put more money in people’s pockets as we all look forward to gathering with our loved ones over the holidays.”

Those eligible will see additional food assistance benefits on their Bridge Card from Nov. 13-23. These benefits will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the assistance that is provided earlier in the month.

Some Michiganders began receiving added food assistance in April 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. In May 2021, all eligible households began getting extra monthly benefits. Federal approval is required every month.

All households that are eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) receive an increase of at least $95 monthly, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment or are close to that amount. Households that received over $95 to bring them to the maximum payment for their group size will continue to receive that larger amount.

Below are the maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their household size:

One Person: $250

Two Persons: $459

Three Persons: $658

Four Persons: $835

Five Persons: $992

Six Persons: $1,190

Seven Persons: $1,316

Eight Persons: $1,504

The federal government is supplying more funding to states for food assistance under House Resolution 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Eligible families do not need to re-apply to receive the added benefits. People who receive food assistance can check the balance of their benefits on their Michigan Bridge Card by going online to www.michigan.gov/MIBridges or by calling a consumer service representative toll-free at 888-678-8914. They can ask questions about the additional benefits by calling or emailing their caseworker.

Customer service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week in English, Spanish and Arabic. If you are deaf, deafblind, or hard of hearing, or speech-impaired, call the Michigan Relay Center at 7-1-1.

