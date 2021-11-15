Advertisement

Meridian Township’s Day Before Thanksgiving Market offering a last chance to stock up

(Source: CNN)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Not everyone gets their Thanksgiving shopping done early, and for those who think they might not have time, the Meridian Township Farmers’ Market has you covered.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, the Farmers’ Market will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for their annual Day Before Thanksgiving Market. A variety of local farm foods, baked goods and crafts will be available for purchase. Although turkey will not be available for pre-order or on market day, those who need to pick up last-minute fixings can buy local products like squash, potatoes, pickles, onions, baked goods, apples, cider, beef, pork and much more.

The Market accepts Double-Up Food Bucks, and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients can continue to use their Michigan Bridge Card. Many vendors are also now accepting credit cards; however, having cash on-hand is still recommended.

Those who want additional information or wish to become a vendor may contact Meridian Township Farmers’ Market Manager, Tom Cary, by calling 517-712-2395, emailing farmersmarket@meridian.mi.us or visiting meridian.mi.us/Farmersmarket.

