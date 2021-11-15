Man sleeps in Lansing streets for a week to raise funds for homeless

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dozens of people were at Reutter Park getting everything they could to stay warm.

“Too cold. We hope that we find something where we can stay warm,” said Chrystle Black and Doug Black, who say they have been homeless for months.

Cardboard Prophets, an outreach program for the homeless, is providing the coats in an effort to give a temporary solution to the ongoing hardship of homelessness. Mike Karl, with Cardboard Prophets, is sleeping on the streets for a week to bring awareness to a battle he is all too familiar with.

“Everybody’s a paycheck away from homelessness. I’ve seen it myself. I worked at General Motors and slept in this very park,” said Karl.

He said he’s seen more and more people in need of help. His goal is to raise $10,000 for things like clothes, financial aid, registration fees and hotel stays.

“The need here is so great and homelessness has spiked because of the pandemic, unemployment, people getting evicted from their homes,” said Karl.

Karl said half the battle is just getting people in the system and helping them get to a place of safety. This week, he is going to be face-to-face with the people of Lansing who are in need of helping hand.

“If there’s hotel rooms available and the community can connect the links and make things work, then that’s what were going to do to try get as many people off the streets this week and into the system documented,” said Karl.

Karl said they will be out at Reuter Park all week for those who are in need of assistance. If you want to donate clothes or funds, you can head to Cardboard Prophet’s official website here.

