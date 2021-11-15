Advertisement

Laingsburg Native Named MIAA Athlete of the Week

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Samuel Roose, a junior and a Laingsburg resident has been selected the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association athlete of the week. Roose attended Owosso High School. He led his team to a 79-6 win over Finlandia. He was named special teams athlete of the week for the second time this season after going 11 for 11 on extra points during the game. He finished the season 51 of 52 on extra point attempts and he finished with 34 consecutive conversions.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Methamphetamine , Photo Credit: DEA, Photo Date: Undated
2 people die from drugs just days apart at same house
Four people are dead following a plane crash on Beaver Island Saturday afternoon.
Four dead following plane crash on Beaver Island
The four people who died in a plane crash on Michigan’s Beaver Island included a real estate...
Authorities begin identifying Michigan plane crash victims
Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
Distress grows as MSU visitor remains missing 2 weeks later
If you have any information about the crash, call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.
Teen killed in hit-and-run

Latest News

Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against...
Tigers Sign Free Agent Pitcher
Big 12 Football Tour-Texas Longhorns
Texas Loses Key Running Back
LSU Women's Basketball
Gonzaga Number One In Latest A-P Hoops Poll
Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20), of Finland, shoots the puck past Ottawa Senators...
Covid Outbreak For NHL Ottawa Team