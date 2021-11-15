Laingsburg Native Named MIAA Athlete of the Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Samuel Roose, a junior and a Laingsburg resident has been selected the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association athlete of the week. Roose attended Owosso High School. He led his team to a 79-6 win over Finlandia. He was named special teams athlete of the week for the second time this season after going 11 for 11 on extra points during the game. He finished the season 51 of 52 on extra point attempts and he finished with 34 consecutive conversions.

