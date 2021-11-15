On The Job report: 11/15/2021

1st shift – Draw Bench Operator/Machine Operator

CAPITAL STEEL AND WIRE

Salary: $12.50/hour

Description:

Capital Steel & Wire is seeking full time machine operators for our Draw Bench department. Draw Bench Operators work four 10-hour shifts, Monday-Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Operators are trained on various functions of the steel drawing equipment including operating the saw, the wheelabrator, and the chamfer. Other responsibilities include loading and unloading material into the machine, setting up and monitoring the orders being processed, performing quality checks with measuring tools, material handling using fork truck and overhead crane, maintaining proper paperwork for each job, and other various tasks within the production facility.

Capital Steel & Wire offers a competitive benefits package including medical, dental, vision, long term disability and life insurance plans, paid time off (PTO), and paid holidays. Staff in our manufacturing facilities are provided with uniforms, personal protective equipment (PPE), and receive an annual reimbursement benefit toward steel toe or composite boots.

Requirements:

Applicants have a high school diploma (or equivalent) and general computer experience. Candidates with heavy machinery experience, a strong mechanical aptitude, auto repair experience, or other similar machining experience will be most successful in this position. Fork truck and overhead crane experience are pre-ferred. This position requires the ability to stand for the entire shift, the ability to lift 75 pounds repeatedly, and physical activity such as bending, reaching, and twisting.

· Ability to follow all safety polices and procedures

· Ability to perform basic math functions and accurately use a tape measure

· Ability to read and follow written instructions

· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

· Strong general computer skills

· Strong organizational skills and attention to detail

How to Apply: Send your resume to hr@capitalsteel.net or; Call HR at 517-277-0500 or; Click on the following employment link: https://www.capitalsteel.net/news/employment-opportunities

Environmental Lab Assistant

FIBERTEC

Salary: $13/hour

Description:

Help protect our environment by testing for pollution!

As our Environmental Laboratory Assistant, you will prepare soil, water, and air samples to test for pollution. The resulting data will help identify problems and drive the cleanup process.

Every day, you will perform routine laboratory functions in an accurate manner. You will extract samples and take measurements with laboratory scales and volumetric flasks, including precise measurements of small volumes.

In a typical day, you might:

· Use your attention to detail and ability to multi-task while maintaining concentration

· Wash glassware used during the prep process

· Move 4 liter jugs from one work bench to another

· Prepare analytical samples and standards

· Handle acids and bases

· Work as part of a great team as well as perform your own tasks

· Work 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday, and occasionally stay past 5:00 pm to meet clients’ demands

We want to work with you. Fibertec can help you grow your career with training and development opportunities. Our pay is competitive, and our comprehensive benefits package includes health, dental, disability, and life insurance; paid holidays, vacation and sick time, and a 401(k) plan with employer matching.

Since its founding in 1987, Fibertec’s mission has been to assist our clients in identifying contaminants on properties, in wastewater, and in air. We provide the ability to both collect samples and analyze them. Fibertec’s services have played a key role in thousands of environmental investigations, monitoring projects, and cleanups throughout Michigan and neighboring states. EOE and ADA Compliant.

Requirements:

To thrive in this job, you must work at a fast-pace, enjoy science and learning how our environmental laboratory operates, and lift and dump containers weighing up to 50 pounds. We’re hoping you also have a positive attitude. Recent basic chemistry coursework or knowledge may come in handy. Since there is no bus service to our location (located near Holt Road and Hwy #127), reliable transportation is needed.

Legal Stuff:

· Candidates must have authorization to work in the U.S. indefinitely without restriction or sponsorship. Fibertec will not now or in the future provide sponsorship for employment visa status for this position.

· Your application for this position does not guarantee that you will be contacted by Fibertec management for further consideration. Only those applicants interviewed will be notified of the results. Fibertec management reserves the right to close this posting prior to its original end date once a sufficient number of resumes have been received.

How to Apply: Please email your resume, cover letter, and answer to the following questions to: tsand@camw.net

Include “Fibertec Environmental Lab Assistant” in the subject line. Initial phone interviews will be conducted by Teri Sand at Capital Area Michigan Works!

QUESTIONS:

· How is your previous experience relevant to this role?

· What experiences do you have with multi-tasking?

· This is an entry-level position and our pay starts at $13/hour. Please tell us your salary requirements and confirm they are within this pay range.

Nurse LPN/RN

REGENCY AT LANSING WEST

Salary: $

Description:

Regency at Lansing West is a Ciena Healthcare Managed Facility, specializing in subacute rehabilitative short term care. We currently have openings for Charge Nurses. The Charge Nurse plans, coordinates, provides and manages nursing care, nursing services and health education to nursing home residents. The charge Nurse cares for residents under the direction and supervision of the Director of Nursing. The position requires patience, compassion and a desire to care for the residents in a gentle and empathetic manner. The charge nurse supervises the care/services provided by the Certified Nursing Assistants and other staff who provide services to the residents for which the charge nurse is responsible and carries out supervisory responsibilities in accordance with the organizational policies and applicable laws. Come Join our Team of dedicated professionals. We offer a competitive wage and benefits package including PTO and 401(k).

Requirements:

Must be currently licensed in the State of Michigan

How to Apply: Please submit resume to lansing_hr@cienafacilities.com

