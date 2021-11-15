Hunters get ready for firearm hunting season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hunters are grabbing their gear and heading outside Monday rain or shine to start their firearm hunting season. They say a lot more beginners are out hunting, and they love the opportunity to show the young ones the ropes.

“It’s a blast to be telling everyone what we do so we can help other people out and watch them have the kids shoot a deer and get all happy and see it on Facebook, it’s a good feeling,” said hunters Hunter Obenour and Zach Miles.

Obenour and Miles have been hunting since they were kids and they say tomorrow is like a holiday.

“Always opening day we always go to deer camp. My aunts got a little place where she cooks breakfast for us and we all go out,” said Miles.

Managers at Blains Farm and Fleet in Jackson tell News 10 this is the most people they’ve seen interested in getting a hunting license since 2019. They say the pandemic is the reason for the increase.

“More than 50 percent here at Blains. We’ve had lines up there, so the customer is getting out there and hunting and fishing and doing all of that this year,” said Assistant Manager at Blains Farm and Fleet, Ann Reed.

Reed tells News 10 she has seen more families than before and they had to order extra supplies to counter the surge in customers.

“A lot of families want to do it together and have their kids come with them and their dogs so we ordered more this year to make sure we were prepared for that,” said Reed.

Experts say if you want to get started this hunting season you first need to get a hunting license. To get a license you can head to one of the retail agent’s lists on Michigan.gov/deer or you can purchase them online at Michigan.gov/dnr.

