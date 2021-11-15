Advertisement

Gonzaga Number One In Latest A-P Hoops Poll

LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED (AP) - Gonzaga, UCLA and Kansas hold the top three spots in the first regular-season AP Top 25. The Bulldogs received 55 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel after a win over Texas. The No. 2 Bruins had six first-place votes after beating Villanova and the Jayhawks were third following a win over Michigan State. No. 4 Michigan moved up two spots and Villanova dropped a spot to No. 5. Purdue, Duke, Texas, Baylor and Illinois round out the top 10.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Methamphetamine , Photo Credit: DEA, Photo Date: Undated
2 people die from drugs just days apart at same house
Four people are dead following a plane crash on Beaver Island Saturday afternoon.
Four dead following plane crash on Beaver Island
The four people who died in a plane crash on Michigan’s Beaver Island included a real estate...
Authorities begin identifying Michigan plane crash victims
Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
Distress grows as MSU visitor remains missing 2 weeks later
If you have any information about the crash, call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.
Teen killed in hit-and-run

Latest News

Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against...
Tigers Sign Free Agent Pitcher
Big 12 Football Tour-Texas Longhorns
Texas Loses Key Running Back
Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20), of Finland, shoots the puck past Ottawa Senators...
Covid Outbreak For NHL Ottawa Team
High School Football
Laingsburg Native Named MIAA Athlete of the Week