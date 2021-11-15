Gonzaga Number One In Latest A-P Hoops Poll

UNDATED (AP) - Gonzaga, UCLA and Kansas hold the top three spots in the first regular-season AP Top 25. The Bulldogs received 55 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel after a win over Texas. The No. 2 Bruins had six first-place votes after beating Villanova and the Jayhawks were third following a win over Michigan State. No. 4 Michigan moved up two spots and Villanova dropped a spot to No. 5. Purdue, Duke, Texas, Baylor and Illinois round out the top 10.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.