Getting to know a face of Ingham County

By Holly Harper
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 loves to highlight locals in our community and get to know the ‘Faces of Ingham County.’

Sarah Pierce is the owner and founder of the very popular 517 Living Community group on Facebook that thousands of people use to get connected to local events and businesses.

“When I started 517 Living, I really wanted to get the most out of it because at that time, you would hear people saying all the time, ‘There’s nothing to do in Lansing, Lansing is so lame’ and as soon as they had the opportunity, whether it be graduating from high school, graduating from college, people were fleeing the area to all the cooler places,” said Pierce, “I was thinking, you know, that there is a lot to offer in the Greater Lansing area, I think that people had just have a hard time connecting with it.”

Faces of Ingham County is brought to you by EXIT Realty.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

