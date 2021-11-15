Advertisement

Free or low-cost childcare expanded to 105,000 more kids and working families

Children playing with toys.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is marking the expansion of free or low-cost childcare to 105,000 more kids carried out by expanding income eligibility criteria to include more working families.

Families of four that earn up $49,000 are eligible for free or low-cost childcare under new criteria, boosting Michigan’s economic momentum by helping parents go back to work knowing that their kids are cared for.

“We need to continue working hard to drive down costs for families and expand access to high-quality, affordable childcare so parents can go to work knowing that their kids are safe and learning,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Countless working parents rely on childcare, and we must continue expanding high-quality care to help every working family thrive. With this investment, we can ensure kids and working families succeed as we continue ushering in a new era of prosperity for our communities.”

In addition to expanding eligibility, starting immediately, family contributions, which are the amount parents receiving state childcare support are required to pay toward the cost of care, are waived until September 30, 2022.

This lifts some of the financial burden on the nearly 40,000 families currently receiving state childcare support.

“Workforce shortages have become the top concern among most small business owners. Providing support to Michigan families for quality childcare will make it possible for more parents to reenter and stay in the workforce,” said Brian Calley, President of the Small Business Association of Michigan. “This bipartisan initiative to remove barriers to employment will to be a game changer for many Michigan families.”

The COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on working parents returning to the workforce, especially mothers.

“Today there are still over 200,000 women who haven’t returned to the workforce,” said Muna Jondy, Chair of the Michigan Women’s Commission. “Access to affordable childcare that meets their needs is a huge reason why. Increasing access to state childcare support helps women continue their economic recovery and strengthens Michigan families.”

Details
  • Eligible families must apply to receive childcare support through the Child Development & Care Program, commonly called the childcare subsidy. Families must be income-eligible, have a child under age 12, and have an eligible need, such as working or going to school, to qualify.

Visit NewMiBridges.Michigan.gov to apply today.

If you need help finding childcare, visit GreatStarttoQuality.org to find care that meets your needs.

