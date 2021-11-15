Advertisement

Firearm deer season opens

It’s an exciting day for hunters and their families that are going to be starting their season today.
Michigan’s firearm deer season starts Monday and runs through Nov. 30.
Michigan's firearm deer season starts Monday and runs through Nov. 30.
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s firearm deer season starts Monday and runs through Nov. 30. Hunters can start taking aim 30 minutes before sunrise and go until 30 minutes after sunset.

Those that are new to the sport will want to take the time to know their firearm and how it functions. Hunters are also responsible for where their bullets end up and for properly tagging their deer. Conservation officers often see the wrong kill tag on game, such as fish or turkey licenses on deer. Local stores have been trying to keep up with the demand for supplies.

{Ann Reed, Assistant Manager at Blains Farm and Fleet} “More than 50 percent here at Blains. We’ve had lines up there, so the customer is really getting out there and hunting and fishing and doing all of that this year.”

