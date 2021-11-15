Deer hunters can donate meat to help hungry families

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season starting, the Department of Natural Resources is asking hunters to donate meat to hungry families in need.

The nonprofit Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger is partnering with the DNR to provide extra venison to food banks and processors. Hunters and fishermen also can make a monetary donation to the organization when they buy licenses.

Several deer processors in Mid-Michigan are participating with the program. Hunters can donate part of their deer or an entire animal, which Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger will pay to process.

Hunters have a chance to win gift cards and other prizes by donating a deer at:

¯ Any Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger participating processor during the 2021 Michigan deer hunting seasons (win one of five $100 gift cards or a grand-prize $500 gift card).

¯ Jay’s Sporting Goods Deer Drive in Clare Nov. 16, 17 and 20 (over $1,500 in prizes offered).

¯ Frank’s Great Outdoors Deer Drive in Linwood Nov. 16 and 17 (get a $20 gift card with every deer donation, plus a chance to win other prizes).

Hunters should find a participating processor nearby and call ahead before dropping off their donated deer.

Since 1991, the organization has accepted donations of over 831,000 pounds of meat from hunters and provided it to food banks across Michigan. That equates to over 3.3 million meals served from donated venison.

