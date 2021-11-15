Advertisement

Covid Outbreak For NHL Ottawa Team

Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20), of Finland, shoots the puck past Ottawa Senators...
Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20), of Finland, shoots the puck past Ottawa Senators goaltender Anders Nilsson (31) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(WITN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNDATED (AP) - The NHL has its first COVID-19 postponements of the season. The league postponed three games this week amid the Ottawa Senators’ virus outbreak. Ten Senators players are in NHL COVID-19 protocol. Their games against New Jersey, Nashville and the New York Rangers are all on hold. They are the first postponements for virus reasons in the major four North American professional sports leagues this fall. The NHL postponed 51 games for virus reasons during its last regular season.

