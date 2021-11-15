Brock Fletcher says inventory numbers are dropping again

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It continues to be a crazy year for the real estate market. Brock Fletcher, with The SELLING Team With Keller Williams Realty, says that the number of houses currently for sale in the Lansing area, seems to be dropping again. That means that now is a great time to put your house on the market.

Plus, Brock shared some other reasons why this time of year is a good time to sell your house.

