13-year-old boy charged in connection with fatal Lansing shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 13-year-old boy was charged Saturday in connection with the death of 18-year-old Noah David Sisung.

According to authorities, the shooting happened Oct. 22 on Pennsylvania Avenue, near Kendon Drive. Police said Sisung’s truck crashed into a tree around the time of the shooting and he was found unresponsive by first responders.

The 13-year-old boy was charged Saturday with open murder and carrying a concealed weapon. Both are felony charges. He is currently in custody and is expected to return to court Dec. 2.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and have provided photos of a second suspect allegedly involved. Those photos can be seen above.

Police urge the public to give any information regarding their capture. If you have any information, call the Lansing Police at 517-483-4600 or Detective Martha McGonegal at 517-483-4823, and Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at 517-483-6847.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.