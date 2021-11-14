Teen killed in hit-and-run

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 13-year-old boy was killed in a hit and run crash overnight.

Lansing Police tell News 10 the crash at the intersection of Jolly and Kensington roads on Lansing’s southwest side could’ve happened anywhere between 8 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police did not give a description of the suspected vehicle but say car parts were left at the scene. Now, they are asking for the public’s help finding the person responsible.

If you have any information about the crash, call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

