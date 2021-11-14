Advertisement

It could be tricky to get a deer processed in some areas

Deer hunters might find it easier to bag a buck than to have the meat processed in some areas...
Deer hunters might find it easier to bag a buck than to have the meat processed in some areas of Michigan.(Ozark National Scenic Riverways)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPENA, Mich. (AP) - Deer hunters might find it easier to bag a buck than to have the meat processed in some areas of Michigan.

With the traditional 16-day firearm season starting Monday, some butchers in the northeastern Lower Peninsula expect to be very busy, especially because there’s less competition.

Several butcher shops have closed or their owners have retired, said Alisha Manning, owner of Bucky’s Meats in Lachine, west of Alpena.

“It’s getting to be slim pickings for northeast Michigan on butcher shops,” Manning told the Alpena News.

She has been processing deer from earlier limited deer hunts. Manning finally put a sign in her window telling hunters she was “maxed out” and couldn’t take more. But she’s prepared to take deer killed during the firearm season.

Manning said it was common to see pickup trucks outside her shop before she turned on the lights.

“It’s a good time to get into the business, for sure,” she said. “If you know what you’re doing, get some coolers and I’ll send you some business.”

At Dave’s Deer Shack in Alpena, Dave Radle said he’s also heard about processors hanging up their knives. He’s been handling deer since the youth hunt in September.

“My wife’s nervous, but I don’t sweat it,” he said of the demand for processing. “One at a time will do it.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people are dead following a plane crash on Beaver Island Saturday afternoon.
Four dead following plane crash on Beaver Island
Methamphetamine , Photo Credit: DEA, Photo Date: Undated
2 people die from drugs just days apart at same house
St. Johns’ restaurant welcomes new staff from closed inn
St. Johns’ restaurant welcomes new staff from closed inn
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate
Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with multiple armed robberies across Meridian...
Meridian Township police seek man in string of armed robberies

Latest News

Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
Distress grows as MSU visitor remains missing 2 weeks later
Four people are dead following a plane crash on Beaver Island Saturday afternoon.
Four dead following plane crash on Beaver Island
Jackson entrepreneurs pitch their business plans to a panel of judges.
Entrepreneurship competition launches in Jackson
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday vetoed a bill that would prohibit Michigan’s workplace safety...
Whitmer vetoes ban on fining employers for COVID violations