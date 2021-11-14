Four dead following plane crash on Beaver Island

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Four people are dead following a plane crash on Beaver Island Saturday afternoon.

According to the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office in a release, the plane was arriving at the Welke Airport when it crashed. Five people were on board when it crashed, four of which passed away.

Police say the lone survivor was taken to the McLaren Hospital for their injuries. Police did not say what condition the survivor was in.

Investigators say identities will be released pending notification of the families.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified of the incident. Stay with News 10 as we learn more about this developing story.

