Family says Black girl, 10, who died by suicide was bullied

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A Utah school district says Friday it will open an independent investigation into alleged bullying of a 10-year-old girl who died by suicide.

The family of Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor says she was harassed by fellow students for being Black and having autism. They accuse the district of not doing enough to protect their daughter after they reported the bullying to the school.

The outside probe marks an escalation of action after the Davis School District said earlier this week it was doing its own investigation and that it had responded appropriately.

The district was recently reprimanded by the U.S. Department of Justice for failing to address widespread racial discrimination.

