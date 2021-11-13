Advertisement

Whitmer vetoes ban on fining employers for COVID violations

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday vetoed a bill that would prohibit Michigan’s workplace safety...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday vetoed a bill that would prohibit Michigan’s workplace safety agency from fining employers for first-time violations of COVID-19 rules.(WJRT (custom credit) | WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:00 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday vetoed a bill that would prohibit Michigan’s workplace safety agency from fining employers for first-time violations of COVID-19 rules and require reimbursements if they violated her 2020 executive orders that were later declared unconstitutional.

The Democratic governor said the Republican-sponsored legislation would cause the state, which enforces workplace safety rules, to fall below minimum standards required by federal law.

“That would have disastrous consequences for our state,” she wrote in a letter to lawmakers. She warned if Michigan lost control over enforcement, it would result in higher penalties, an end to voluntary safety outreach services and the loss of “stakeholder” input into the occupational health and safety program.

The bill had been approved on party lines by the GOP-controlled Senate last week after having gained some Democratic support in the House previously.

The sponsor, Rep. Timmy Beson of Bay County’s Bangor Township, has said his bill would “give some grace and relief to the employers in our state.”

In October 2020, the Michigan Supreme Court struck down an emergency-powers law Whitmer had used to order coronavirus restrictions such as capacity caps and mask requirements. The state health department kept many rules intact amid second and third waves of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

Whitmer’s administration has since lifted many emergency workplace restrictions, except those aimed at protecting health workers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 5-year-old girl from Ohio found safe
Yakeley Hall at Michigan State University
MSU President: Cameras were not working when Brendan Santo went missing
VIDEO: DeWitt officer fired for pointing gun at Black teen in off-duty incident
Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with multiple armed robberies across Meridian...
Police seek suspect in multiple armed robberies in Meridian Township
Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
Reward for information that helps find Brendan Santo increases to $11K

Latest News

Michigan and local officials have been targeted in a lawsuit over high levels of lead in Benton...
Lawsuit over Benton Harbor water seeks class-action status
Mason vs. Brother Rice, scores
portland vs. kalamazoo
portland vs. kalamazoo
St. Johns’ restaurant welcomes new staff from closed inn
St. Johns’ restaurant welcomes new staff from closed inn