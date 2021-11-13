Advertisement

St. Johns’ restaurant welcomes new staff from closed inn

As one door closes, another one opens
By Alynne Welch and Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 12, 2021
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly a dozen employees at a St. Johns restaurant lost their job when the eatery closed shop, but a nearby restaurant is giving them a new apron to put on.

When the Wheel Inn shut down with no warning, nine employees were left with no job -- until now.

“People want to work and want to provide for their families and stuff,” said Dana Swanson, owner of Swany’s Pub and Grill. “I was just happy that it worked out in the situation that it did.”

It’s a win-win for everyone. After struggling to find employees to fill empty spaces in her restaurant, Swanson was more than happy to give the Wheel Inn crew another shot.

“Having so many of them come here, they know everybody. So they have friends already, so they can add to our family.” Swanson said. “It’s a small town, so we have some of the same customers and I’m sure we’ll get some new customers. But I think that’s why it’s going to work out so well, because when they’ve been in here practicing and stuff, they’ve seen a lot of people they know so they know what’s going on in their lives too.”

Swany’s was closed Friday due to a power outage, but they will open Saturday at 11 a.m. Swanson encourages everyone to stop in to welcome their new staff.

