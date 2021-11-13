Advertisement

Rep. Fred Upton continues to work following threats

‘This madness has to stop’
Rep. Fred Upton
Rep. Fred Upton(WILX)
By Ian Hawley and Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan Congressman is doing his best to continue business as usual after he and other representatives received threatening messages.

Rep. Fred Upton said his office has turned over the phone messages to law enforcement, but his staff are determined to keep serving constituents.

The threats came after 13 Republican politicians in the House of Representatives voted for the infrastructure bill, which would send billions of dollars to Michigan.

Some arrests were made with some threats to some of my colleagues around the country, which is really unfortunate,” Upton said. “That’s not who we are. Obviously, these folks are way over the top. It is a federal offense to threaten us, members of Congress, but it’s way out of bounds to go after our families and our staff too.”

Upton said he has not spoken with, nor does he plan to speak with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who had criticized her GOP colleagues who supported the infrastructure plan. Greene had called them traitors and released their phone numbers to the public.

Upton said he and his office had received dozens of threats against the lawmaker, his staff and his family.

