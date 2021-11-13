Portland Raiders shut out Kalamazoo United to claim regional title

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The bad news: there was snow.

The good news: The Portland Raiders and Kalamazoo Titans ran the ball to speed the game up.

The Raiders held on 21-0 to win the regional title in Division 5 over the Titans.

Quarterback Hayden Getchell scored twice on the ground, and Reis Phillips drove the nail in the coffin.

Head coach John Novara credits his team defense.

“That’s a quality football team,” he said. “We struggled a little bit offensively, credit to their defense, but our defense and battled all night long, that was the difference tonight, we’ve been playing some good defense but tonight we stepped it up.”

The Raiders take on Marine City next week.

