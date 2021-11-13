Michigan States Moves Past Western Michigan, 90-46

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Senior forward Gabe Brown scored 17 points to lead three players in double figures as Michigan State used a big second half to beat Western Michigan, 90-46, on Friday night at the Breslin Center.

The Spartans improved to 1-1 with the win, while Western Michigan falls to 1-1.

Redshirt senior Joey Hauser had his fifth career double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds and senior forward Marcus Bingham Jr. added 12 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Eleven different players scored for the Spartans, including nine players with at least five points.

