Meridian Township police seek man in string of armed robberies

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for a man suspected to be responsible for several armed robberies in Meridian Township.

“The uptick we have seen over the last three weeks are armed robberies, where we have a gentleman coming in coming in to businesses with a firearm and pointing it at cashiers and taking money from the till,” said Meridian Township police captain Rick Grillo.

The Meridian Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the man.

“They should be looking for a white male subject, generally wearing dark colored clothing,” Grillo said. “He usually has a bag with him. Just anybody that looks suspicious going into businesses-- especially around closing time.”

Grillo said the businesses have asked not to be named, but they are located near the intersection of Lake Lansing and Hagadorn roads. He encourages people who encounter the suspect to comply with the robber’s demands.

“There’s no need to be a hero,” Grillo said. “Comply and do whatever it is they ask you to do, because we don’t want to see anybody get hurt.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

