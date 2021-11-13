Advertisement

Mason Bulldogs score in last 10 seconds to take down Brother Rice

They were losing late in the game
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs and Brother Rice Warriors were close within the last five minutes.

The Warriors took a 17-14 lead with 5 minutes left.

But Mason marched and scored the winning touchdown with 10 seconds left, and held on to win.

