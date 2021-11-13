Advertisement

Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, November 11th

We’re partway through the regional round
WILX Frenzy New
WILX Frenzy New(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The teams are thinning out...as we move past the regional round of the MHSAA Playoffs.

Five local teams played Friday, while four more will play on Saturday.

Click linked games for highlights.

Portland 21, Kalamazoo United 0

Mason 20, Brother Rice 17

Beal City 34, Carson City-Crystal 14

Michigan Center 27, Clinton 14

St. Joseph 49, Parma Western 13

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Michigan State Spartans defeated the Michigan Wolverines by a score of 37-33 Saturday,...
Michigan AG Dana Nessel apologizes for ‘scandalous events’ at MSU/UM rivalry game
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 5-year-old girl from Ohio found safe
Red Cedar River complicating search for Brendan Santo
Source: Pixabay
Michigan’s newest database could have cash waiting for you; here’s how to claim it

Latest News

mason brother rice
Mason Bulldogs score in last 10 seconds to take down Brother Rice
KALAMAZOO HACKETT PORTLAND
Portland Raiders shut out Kalamazoo United to claim regional title
Of Heumann Interest: Potterville native to call MSU VS. Maryland
Of Heumann Interest: Potterville native to call MSU VS. Maryland
NBA Hoping For More Covid Player Help