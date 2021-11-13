Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, November 11th
We’re partway through the regional round
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The teams are thinning out...as we move past the regional round of the MHSAA Playoffs.
Five local teams played Friday, while four more will play on Saturday.
Click linked games for highlights.
Portland 21, Kalamazoo United 0
Beal City 34, Carson City-Crystal 14
Michigan Center 27, Clinton 14
St. Joseph 49, Parma Western 13
