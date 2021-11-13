Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, November 11th

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The teams are thinning out...as we move past the regional round of the MHSAA Playoffs.

Five local teams played Friday, while four more will play on Saturday.

Click linked games for highlights.

Portland 21, Kalamazoo United 0

Mason 20, Brother Rice 17

Beal City 34, Carson City-Crystal 14

Michigan Center 27, Clinton 14

St. Joseph 49, Parma Western 13

