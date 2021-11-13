Entrepreneurship competition launches in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Local entrepreneurs competed in Jackson for a chance at a $10,000 prize.

The Launch Pad, a community resource for entrepreneurs, hosted their first African American Economic Empowerment Pitch Competition. Organizers say the goal is to help underserved communities find success. Marshawn Goodloe is one of the ten participants in the African American economic empowerment pitch competition in Jackson.

“It’s just a blessing to be here. This is where my roots are and everything, this is just where everything started,” said participant, Marshawn Goodloe.

Goodloe says he is setting out to make his food truck business a family business that continues for generations.

“When I get older I think I’m going to be working Baby Bear and be the owner,” said participant, Jamarcus Goodloe.

Participant, Daveda Quinn says her heart is with the homeless.

“A homeless blanket, one of those coats that are black that you sleep in when you sleep outside. I need some money to be able to buy those sleeping bags. I have a lot of people that are homeless on the street right now. The shelters are full, there’s no money for hotel stays right now in this county,” said Quinn.

As someone who faced homelessness herself, her business pitch is to help those in need stay warm in the cold winter months.

“I was homeless as a young woman with two children I was homeless myself before. So I know what it feels like to not have a home and I never want anybody else to feel that. Soon to be Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney tells me he feels this competition is the first step in ending poverty in Jackson, giving people a chance when they need it most.

“We are going to truly address things like this in poverty in this community. We have to be addressing it not just from the standpoint of saying hey you need to get a job. Another good way out of poverty is entrepreneurship,” said Mahoney.

Mahoney says this is the first of many pitch competitions through the launch pad program and he encourages anyone interested to get involved. You can learn more about how to sign up at Manyhandscommunityservices.com

