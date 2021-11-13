Advertisement

Ann Emmerich to host Dinner and Silent Auction for Tri-County Office on Aging

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The annual Dinner and Auction for the Tri-County Office on Aging has returned! Tickets are being sold now for an evening of dining, live and silent auctions, a raffle, games and drinks.

WILX’s own Ann Emmerich will MC the event.

Tri-County Office on Aging (TCOA) is a not-for-profit organization that helps older adults access programs and benefits, improve their health, and remain active in their communities.

“To accomplish the agency’s mission, we connect people who need help to service providers, volunteers, donors, businesses and governments throughout Eaton, Clinton and Ingham Counties and the Cities of Lansing and East Lansing,” the agency said on their website.

The Dinner and Auction has been raising funds for the TCOA for nearly 40 years. This will be the 36th annual Dinner and Auction, though like so many other organizations the TCOA was forced to postpone it early in the pandemic.

The event will be held at the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center on Thursday, Nov. 18. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event begins at 6:00 p.m. More information, including where to buy tickets, can be found AT THIS LINK.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Michigan State Spartans defeated the Michigan Wolverines by a score of 37-33 Saturday,...
Michigan AG Dana Nessel apologizes for ‘scandalous events’ at MSU/UM rivalry game
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Ana Burke was last seen Nov. 11 in Stark County, Ohio. A statewide Amber Alert has been issued...
Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl from Ohio
Red Cedar River complicating search for Brendan Santo
Source: Pixabay
Michigan’s newest database could have cash waiting for you; here’s how to claim it

Latest News

Rep. Fred Upton
Rep. Fred Upton continues to work following threats
COVID surge pushing Michigan hospitals past capacity
Michigan hospitals experience surge in patients as COVID cases rise
Michigan hospitals experience surge in patients as COVID cases rise
How Footprints of Michigan helps the less fortunate
How Footprints of Michigan helps the less fortunate