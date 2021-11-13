Advertisement

2 people die from drugs just days apart at same house

Methamphetamine , Photo Credit: DEA, Photo Date: Undated
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - Two people died of suspected drug overdoses just days apart in the same central Michigan house, police said.

The latest was John Smith, 63, who was renting the Mount Pleasant house and was found dead last Monday, the Morning Sun reported, citing police reports.

The landlord found Smith lifeless after opening a window. Justin Gay, 41, was discovered dead in the same house on Nov. 6.

The Oak Street house was a hub of drug activity for much of the summer before a raid by police in September, the newspaper reported.

Smith was arrested and charged with delivery of methamphetamine and one count of operating a drug house. He returned to the house after being released from jail.

Mount Pleasant is 70 miles north of Lansing.

