Gov. Whitmer successful in appeal for added funding to assist with storm recovery efforts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that Wayne and Ionia counties would receive added funding in the form of grants to help with storm cleanup efforts after President Biden approved the activation of the Public Assistance Program for the areas.

The successful request for extra funding comes after the governor appealed the initial denial from the federal government for assistance for these communities after heavy rainfall and flooding across Michigan in late June.

“Michiganders have already been through enough with the unprecedented storms this summer, and the last thing they need is to be stuck with the bill for the cleanup costs,” said Gov. Whitmer. “That’s why I’ve fought for every available dollar to lower the cost for communities and ensure that they get the much-needed assistance to get back to normal. With the new bipartisan infrastructure plan, we are going to get to work upgrading and shoring up our infrastructure to mitigate damages from future storms and create countless good-paying construction jobs in the process.”

“This past summer’s storms had an unprecedented impact on Ionia County,” said David Hodges, Ionia County Commission Chair. “These grants will support storm cleanup efforts, helping local residents. We applaud Governor Whitmer for securing these grants for Ionia County.”

With the activation of the Public Assistance Program, local governments in both Wayne and Ionia counties impacted by the storms are now eligible for grants to supplement response and recovery costs. Those costs include debris removal, repairing roads, bridges, and public buildings, and damages to public utilities.

Below is a timeline of what happened after the storm:

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.