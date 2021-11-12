VIDEO: DeWitt officer fired for pointing gun at Black teen in off-duty incident

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - A Dewitt police officer has been fired from the department after harassing and pointing a gun at a teenager while he was off duty.

Police say former officer Chad Vorce followed a Lansing State Journal delivery man to a gas station, where the officer pointed his gun at him.

The City of Dewitt says they first found about the incident back on Jan. 14.

Officer Vorce was getting ready to take his son to school around 7 a.m. when he noticed the delivery man, who is Black. Vorce claimed he was wary of car thieves, and followed the man to a nearby gas station.

You can see in footage attained by News 10 Vorce’s red truck following the silver delivery van around the station. He eventually blocks the LSJ driver’s exit and gets out of his truck. It appears he’s holding up his hands, pointing a weapon at the driver.

Reports say Vorce had talked to the driver outside his home but did not identify himself as an officer. Once at the gas station, the driver refused to get out and talk to Vorce.

A witness said Vorce threatened to shoot the man, but uniformed officers showed up and calmed Vorce down.

Vorce was placed on administrative leave on Jan. 14, pending the outcome of an investigation. Neither he nor the delivery driver wanted to press charges.

The driver quit his route less than a month after the incident.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

