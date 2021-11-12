Veteran finds perfect companion at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When Nick Foerster returned home from serving in the military in 2012, he found companionship in his dog.

But after a while, things changed.

“We were pet-free for a while and it just didn’t feel right,” Foerster said. “You know coming home from work, everybody’s busy and nobody’s excited to see you at the door.”

After serving in the United States Army as a 19 Delta Calvary Scout, Foerster said he often felt lonely.

“I mean, yeah, I had family around but I definitely felt alone,” Foerster recalled.

Sometimes all someone needs is a best friend and he knew just where he could find one. Foerster and his wife, Trisha, went straight to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter.

“When I got in, everybody was petting him and he was great,” Foerster said. “I walked in and he walked over to me, sniffed me licked my hand and that was it.”

On Veterans Day, 2020, He brought home his new best friend, Remy. Trisha said that Remy was exactly what Foerster needed.

“It didn’t take him very long to choose his person, which is Nick, ironically enough,” Trisha said. “He is a daddy’s boy. He loves Nick, follows him anywhere. Nick gets up to leave and he gets up with him.”

Foerster said those feelings of loneliness were instantly replaced with those four furry legs.

“There’s no return policy on adopted dogs. He’s laying with his head on my chest. We joke and say he’s broken -- just some of the goofy things that he does, but I’ve always got someone to meet me at the door,” Foerster said.

The couple believe other veterans can benefit from the company dogs give.

Through the end of November, dog adoption fees at the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter are $75 for the general public and $50 for veterans.

You can find pet adoption information here.

Foerster said he hopes that any veterans feeling the loneliness he once felt can find their best friend too, even if that friendship comes with too many kisses.

