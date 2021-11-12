US-127/M-50 ramp to eastbound I-94 closed beginning Monday.

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday, Nov. 15 at 6 a.m., the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the US-127/M-50 (West Avenue) ramp to eastbound I-94 in Jackson for rebuilding.

The work is part of MDOT’s ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east US-127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni Township.

The project involves upgrading the US-127/M-50 (West Avenue)/I-94 interchange to a diverging “diamond interchange,” the Elm Road interchange with roundabouts, and the Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94.

MDOT expects the project to be completed by 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:

US-127/M-50 (West Avenue) traffic will be detoured to eastbound Parnall Road then southbound M-106 (Cooper Street) to enter eastbound I-94 at the M-106 (Cooper Street) interchange.

Drivers are urged to follow posted detours or seek alternate routes.

