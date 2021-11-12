Advertisement

Stockbridge Community Schools to close Friday due to ‘severe staffing shortages’

‘Please encourage your students to enjoy a day without any other expected obligations’
Stockbridge Community Schools will not have virtual or in-person education on Friday, Nov. 12.
Stockbridge Community Schools will not have virtual or in-person education on Friday, Nov. 12.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WILX) - According to an email sent to parents Thursday, Stockbridge Community Schools will be closed Friday due to shortages in staff.

According to the email, written by superintendent Brian Friddle, school officials had tried to mitigate shortages, but had been unable to fill all the vacancies.

“Due to severe staffing shortages tomorrow, Friday, the school district will be closed,” Friddle wrote. “This will include Kids Club, athletic practices, and all preschool programs. There is no expectation for virtual instruction tomorrow. Please encourage your students to enjoy a day without any other expected obligations.”

Additionally, there will be no antigen testing Friday and anyone who was scheduled will test on Monday instead.

“At this time we are planning to welcome students back to the buildings on Monday at their normally scheduled times,” Friddle concluded. “If you, or someone you know is interested in subbing, please contact your child’s office.”

