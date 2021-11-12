Advertisement

Schools Rule: Students in DeWitt honor veterans

Each year, veterans enjoy presentations and live performances put on by students to recognize their sacrifice.
By Claudia Sella
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - Students at DeWitt High School honored those who have served our country.

When U.S. Army veteran Ray Idalski’s grand daughter asked him what his plans were for Veterans Day, she already had an idea in mind. He would spend his Veterans Day enjoying a celebration put on by DeWitt High School students.

Each year, DeWitt High School puts on a live performance to honor our nation’s heroes. This year, they went all-out.

“It was really inspiring. The choir was excellent and the two videos showed that young people actually do care with what’s happening and appreciate the past military achievements,” Idalski said.

Each year, veterans enjoy presentations and live performances put on by students to recognize their sacrifice.

It was Idalski’s first time, but many veterans have made the event an annual reunion.

“We have become kind of a tradition for a lot of veterans,” said Stephanie Perez, with DeWitt Public Schools. “This is an important day for them of course.”

Superintendent Shanna Spickard said the event also serves as a learning opportunity.

“I think that it’s important for both the veterans and as well as the school community,” Spickard said. “I think that one of the things we can do is show our appreciation and do some recognition, but also to help the students better understand our national heroes and the service and the sacrifices they have made.”

On top of the live performance, students enjoy serving coffee to those who served our country.

“We are very happy to host this event,” Perez said. “Dewitt Public Schools is just fortunate to thank our veterans and want to thank you for the opportunity to do so.”

Perez said it’s the least they could do for those have have given so much.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Michigan State Spartans defeated the Michigan Wolverines by a score of 37-33 Saturday,...
Michigan AG Dana Nessel apologizes for ‘scandalous events’ at MSU/UM rivalry game
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Source: Pixabay
Michigan’s newest database could have cash waiting for you; here’s how to claim it
Man arrested after chasing victim with knife, Eaton County Sheriff says
Red Cedar River complicating search for Brendan Santo

Latest News

Stockbridge Community Schools will not have virtual or in-person education on Friday, Nov. 12.
Stockbridge Community Schools to close Friday due to ‘severe staffing shortages’
Lansing Community College
Lansing Community College performance aims to raise suicide, depression awareness through the arts
As of Nov. 10, Jackson County has had more than 20,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
COVID cases prompt closures for Columbia School District
A representative for the Lansing School District said there will be no increase in at taxes as...
Lansing School District to host virtual meeting over potential bond proposal