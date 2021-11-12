Schools Rule: Students in DeWitt honor veterans

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - Students at DeWitt High School honored those who have served our country.

When U.S. Army veteran Ray Idalski’s grand daughter asked him what his plans were for Veterans Day, she already had an idea in mind. He would spend his Veterans Day enjoying a celebration put on by DeWitt High School students.

Each year, DeWitt High School puts on a live performance to honor our nation’s heroes. This year, they went all-out.

“It was really inspiring. The choir was excellent and the two videos showed that young people actually do care with what’s happening and appreciate the past military achievements,” Idalski said.

Each year, veterans enjoy presentations and live performances put on by students to recognize their sacrifice.

It was Idalski’s first time, but many veterans have made the event an annual reunion.

“We have become kind of a tradition for a lot of veterans,” said Stephanie Perez, with DeWitt Public Schools. “This is an important day for them of course.”

Superintendent Shanna Spickard said the event also serves as a learning opportunity.

“I think that it’s important for both the veterans and as well as the school community,” Spickard said. “I think that one of the things we can do is show our appreciation and do some recognition, but also to help the students better understand our national heroes and the service and the sacrifices they have made.”

On top of the live performance, students enjoy serving coffee to those who served our country.

“We are very happy to host this event,” Perez said. “Dewitt Public Schools is just fortunate to thank our veterans and want to thank you for the opportunity to do so.”

Perez said it’s the least they could do for those have have given so much.

