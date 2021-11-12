Rocker Gene Simmons rips anti-vaxxers, calls them “the enemy”

(WILX) - In a recent live stream, KISS bassist Gene Simmons voiced his strong opinions on COVID-19 and vaccinations, saying those who choose to be unvaccinated are “the enemy.”

“This whole idea, this delusional, evil idea that you get to do whatever you want and the rest of the world be damned is really terrible,” the 72-year-old said. “You’ve gotta identify those people and bring ‘em out into the open, so you know who they are. Know who your friends are by how much they care about you. That includes COVID. If you’re willing to walk among us unvaccinated, you are an enemy.”

Initially, Simmons was asked about the recent KISS Kruise which the band participated in from Oct 29. until Nov. 2. He stated: “[It was] really a terrific time. Unfortunately, our European friends and other friends around the world — I prefer ‘friends’ to ‘fans’ ‘cause it’s really become sort of like a family — couldn’t come as easily on the cruise because you had to have been vaccinated.”

On Aug. 31, KISS announced it had to postpone four tour dates after Simmons tested positive for COVID-19. He experienced mild symptoms, which followed the positive test from frontman Paul Stanley. The band returned to performing live on Sept. 9.

Simmons did not blame one side of the political spectrum over the other.

“I don’t care about your political beliefs,” he said. “You are not allowed to infect anybody just because you think you’ve got rights that are delusional, of course.”

Adding to his argument, he said, “You don’t have the right to go through a red light; actually, the government has the right to tell you to stop. You have to put on a seat belt. If they tell you you can’t smoke in a building, you can’t smoke in a building. And that’s not because they wanna take away your rights; that’s because the rest of us hate it. We don’t wanna smell your smoke. I don’t wanna catch your disease. I don’t wanna risk my life just ‘cause you wanna go through a red light.”

Simmons moved on to address conspiracy theorists who tout that COVID-19 is a hoax, stating, “For those that don’t believe this is real, over five million human beings have died from COVID. I know, there are Flat Earth Society people who believe in all sorts of things [who say] they died because they were fat or because they smoked. No... they died because they got COVID. And there are still a lot of people who don’t believe that, and you have to find out who those people are. I don’t care if you play football or not, stay away from evil people who don’t care about your health.”

Simmons said the entire pandemic was political.

“It has become political, unfortunately. The far left and the far right are both evil; they both spread all kinds of nonsense. I don’t like either one of them. Politics are the enemy. Humanism and humanity is what we should all be concerned about. Love thy neighbor as thyself.”

