Reward for information that helps find missing teen increases to $11k

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A reward for information that leads to finding Brendan Santo has now grown to $11,000 with the addition of private donations.

On Nov. 6, the family and Michigan State University police announced a $5,000 reward for credible information that led to bringing Santo home.

Santo, 18, has been missing since Oct. 29 when he was at MSU visiting friends for the weekend. Days later, authorities set up a toll-free tip line (844-99-MSUPD) and email (tips@police.msu.edu).

Brendan was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall shortly before midnight on Oct. 29. He is not a student at MSU but was visiting friends. He is a freshman at Grand Valley State University and a native of Rochester.

He is described as 5′10″, 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black t-shirt, a black baseball hat, and white Converse high-top shoes.

