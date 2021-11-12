Advertisement

Reward for information that helps find missing teen increases to $11k

Brendan Santo has been missing for almost two weeks.
Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen on Oct. 29.(MSU Police and Public Safety)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A reward for information that leads to finding Brendan Santo has now grown to $11,000 with the addition of private donations.

On Nov. 6, the family and Michigan State University police announced a $5,000 reward for credible information that led to bringing Santo home.

Santo, 18, has been missing since Oct. 29 when he was at MSU visiting friends for the weekend. Days later, authorities set up a toll-free tip line (844-99-MSUPD) and email (tips@police.msu.edu).

Brendan was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall shortly before midnight on Oct. 29. He is not a student at MSU but was visiting friends. He is a freshman at Grand Valley State University and a native of Rochester.

He is described as 5′10″, 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black t-shirt, a black baseball hat, and white Converse high-top shoes.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Michigan State Spartans defeated the Michigan Wolverines by a score of 37-33 Saturday,...
Michigan AG Dana Nessel apologizes for ‘scandalous events’ at MSU/UM rivalry game
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Source: Pixabay
Michigan’s newest database could have cash waiting for you; here’s how to claim it
COVID is spreading across Michigan faster than it was a year ago.
COVID surges in Mid-Michigan just before holiday season
Red Cedar River complicating search for Brendan Santo

Latest News

Michigan State University
MSU President: Cameras were not working when teen went missing
Gov. Whitmer visited Detroit to join Mayor Mike Duggan and others to assess the flooding damage...
Gov. Whitmer successful in appeal for added funding to assist with storm recovery efforts
The Boys and Girls Club of Lansing is getting a big boost for one of its learning programs.
Boys and Girls Club of Lansing gets big boost for one of its programs
Gov. Whitmer proclaims November as Homeless Awareness Month
Gov. Whitmer proclaims November as Homeless Awareness Month